Images of Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility. (Photo submitted)

Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

A retail store has applied for approval to operate and a growing facility is readying for inspection

Christina Lake may soon be budding with more cannabis businesses, now that the owners of Lake Life Cannabis Co. are seeking approval from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary to operate a retail cannabis store next to Smoochies Brewing Co. on Bakery Frontage Road.

According to an RDKB meeting agenda for a Jan. 30 board of directors meeting, the local advisory council has recommended supporting the application made by the company to the province, so long as parking requirements for the site are met.

While no further public engagement is required for the company’s application to proceed, RDKB staff are recommending that a mail-out notification be sent to property owners near the proposed site.

Directors will vote on whether or not to endorse Lake Life Cannabis Co.’s application on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. announced on Jan. 22 that it has submitted its own statement of readiness and evidence package to Health Canada – the last step required before being allowed to commercially grow recreational cannabis.

“This is the culmination of extensive land preparation and building construction over the course of the past year,” said the company’s president, Arie Prins.

According to a release from the company, Christina Lake Cannabis is aiming to produce more than 17,000 kilograms of cannabis on site, before they expand their growing footprint in the future.

Christina Lake Cannabis submitted an application to grow cannabis to health Canada on Feb. 15, 2019.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town
Next story
Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

A retail store has applied for approval to operate and a growing facility is readying for inspection

Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times

Kootenay Family Place holding workshop Feb. 1

West Kootenay snowpack nearing record levels

High snowpack can mean a greater risk of flooding in spring, say forecasters

RDKB urges caution when reading into early snowpack reports

Staff say it’s too early in the season to have a strong handle on water flow projections

Treading snowy trails across the Boundary

Before the rain came this week, trails in the Boundary were well-travelled

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog

RCMP say no charges recommended at this time

Most Read