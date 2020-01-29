Cannabis companies move forward at Christina Lake

A retail store has applied for approval to operate and a growing facility is readying for inspection

Christina Lake may soon be budding with more cannabis businesses, now that the owners of Lake Life Cannabis Co. are seeking approval from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary to operate a retail cannabis store next to Smoochies Brewing Co. on Bakery Frontage Road.

According to an RDKB meeting agenda for a Jan. 30 board of directors meeting, the local advisory council has recommended supporting the application made by the company to the province, so long as parking requirements for the site are met.

While no further public engagement is required for the company’s application to proceed, RDKB staff are recommending that a mail-out notification be sent to property owners near the proposed site.

Directors will vote on whether or not to endorse Lake Life Cannabis Co.’s application on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. announced on Jan. 22 that it has submitted its own statement of readiness and evidence package to Health Canada – the last step required before being allowed to commercially grow recreational cannabis.

“This is the culmination of extensive land preparation and building construction over the course of the past year,” said the company’s president, Arie Prins.

According to a release from the company, Christina Lake Cannabis is aiming to produce more than 17,000 kilograms of cannabis on site, before they expand their growing footprint in the future.

Christina Lake Cannabis submitted an application to grow cannabis to health Canada on Feb. 15, 2019.