Candidate, voter workshop next week

Want to learn more before heading to the polls?

Municipal elections are coming up on Oct. 20 and whether you’re a voter or a candidate, a workshop coming to Grand Forks next week will shed more light on the election process.

The City of Grand Forks is hosting Christina Benty, the former mayor of Golden for a workshop on Aug. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Benty served two terms as mayor and two terms as councillor in the town of Golden, and now gives workshops for new councillors and the public on municipal politics in B.C.

The workshop will cover the roles and responsibilities of elected officials, what you need to know before running for office and the responsibilities of local government.

Spokesperson Cavan Gates said the workshop was organized by the city, and would be open to everyone, including the average voter wanting to be more informed before casting a ballot this fall. The workshop would provide clear ideas on what candidates can and can’t do and how councillors can accomplish change once elected.

The workshop is Aug. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Forks Secondary School auditorium.

More information at grandforks.ca.