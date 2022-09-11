Candidate list set for upcoming civic elections

The list is set for candidates running for mayor and council in the upcoming municipal election.
The official campaign period begins on Sept. 17, where candidate and third-party expense limits apply.
Voters head to the polls on Oct. 15.
In Grand Forks, four candidates have declared for mayor, according to the Elections BC website localelections.ca: Everett Baker, Alec Brownless, Danna O’Donnell and Stan Sharkey.
Nine candidates are running for the six Grand Forks City Council positions, including three incumbents: Zak Eburne-Stoodley (incumbent), Neil Krog (incumbent), Deborah Lafleur, Anna Leksinska, David Mark, Kenton McNutt, Patrick O’Doherty, Christine Thompson (incumbent), Rod Zielinski.
The October election will also include a referendum question on the ballot, concerning the proposed construction, operation, maintenance and funding of a community centre in the city. The yes-no vote is organized by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.
“ … The RDKB will be conducting a vote to obtain the Electors’ assent for the adoption of the proposed ‘Grand Forks and Electoral Area D Community Centre Establishment Bylaw No. 1802, 2022’ which will establish a service within the City of Grand Forks and Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks to provide for the construction, operation and maintenance of a community centre in the City of Grand Forks; and annually requisition up to a maximum of the greater of $1,200,000.00 or $0.8279/$1,000 of taxable assessed value to pay for the service?
“And ‘Grand Forks and Electoral Area D Community Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 1806, 2022’ to authorize the long-term borrowing of up to $16,300,000.00 (Sixteen Million Three-Hundred Thousand Dollars) for the construction of the Grand Forks/Electoral Area D Community Centre service. Yes or No.”
Running for Mayor in the Village of Midway are Martin Fromme (incumbent), and Douglas C. McMynn.
Running for Council are: Gail T Bryan, Colleen K Dolman, Richard Dunsdon, Darrin Metcalf, Darrin Metcalf, Aaron K Pownall, and Judy Willsey.
And in Greenwood, two candidates are seeking the mayor’s office: John A Bolt and incumbent Barry Noll.
Eight candidates are running for Greenwood City Council: Mike K Goddard, Carolina M Hopkins, Clint J Huisman, Jessica L McLean, Jim R Nathorst (incumbent), Gerry C Shaw, Gary R Stewart, Doug Y Teramoto.
Running for seats on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary are: Ali K Grieve (incumbent), Linda J Worley (incumbent), Grace E McGregor (incumbent), Andreas E Tomaszewski, Peter U Demski, Danna R O’Donnell (incumbent), Linda Kay Wiese, Vicki L Gee (incumbent), Sharen L Gibbs, and Oliver A Glaser.
Candidates for the position of Trustee of School District 51 (Boundary) are: Shannon Hall, Bronwen Bird (incumbent), Rosanna Zitko (incumbent), Kathryn Jepsen (incumbent), Mark T Danyluk (incumbent), Tamara N Lovett, Jaime Massey (incumbent), Brandie D Nunn, Valerie Rich, Larisa Van Marck, James Wilson.