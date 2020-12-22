Canadians continue to benefit from lower gasoline prices, but housing prices continue to rise. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)

Canadians continue to benefit from lower gasoline prices, but housing prices continue to rise. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)

Canadians close dreary 2020 with big ticket spending splurge

Gasoline prices down, housing prices up, according to Statistics Canada

Low gas prices continue to benefit Canadians, who appear to be splurging on big-ticket items to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new inflation figures from Statistics Canada.

Excluding gasoline, the Consumer Price Indexrose 1.3 per cent in November, up from an increase of one per cent in October. Year over year, the CPI rose at a faster pace in November (up one per cent) than in October (up 0.7 per cent) with shelter prices (up 1.9 per cent) contributing the most to the increase.

Gasoline prices fell 11.9 per cent year over year in November, with domestic and international demand remaining low as tighter public health restrictions due to the second wave of COVID-19 continue to depress demand for gasoline.

While consumer confidence remains below pre-pandemic levels, higher consumer spending on household durable goods led to higher prices for furniture (up 2.8 per cent) and household appliances (up 2.9 per cent), according to the agency, whose analysis suggests that Canadians might have engaged in some retail therapy.

RELATED: Canadians paid more for food and housing in October as inflation rose

“As the household savings rate declined compared with the early months of the pandemic, physical distancing rules encouraging Canadians to stay home may have prompted increased spending on big-ticket items for the home,” a report reads.

Canadians also spent more on housing.

Rents rose 1.5 per cent during the 12 months to November, up from an increase of one per cent in October.

“While year-over-year growth in rent prices remained below pre-pandemic levels, November marked the fifth month-over-month increase in six months, with the lone decrease occurring in July,” it read.

Canadians also spent more on new homes as the so-called homeowners’ replacement cost index linked to the price of new homes rose 1.1 per cent month in November, the ninth consecutive monthly increase.

“Historically low interest rates coupled with a shift in home buyer preferences toward larger spaces continued to fuel demand for single-family homes,” it reads. “This higher demand and the combination of higher building material costs and low inventory of homes for sale in some markets contributed to rising prices for new housing.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend
Next story
‘A bombshell’: Canadians stuck in U.K. face uncertainty after Canada shuts air travel

Just Posted

Construction for a new pharmacy and ambulatory care wing is underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital as the regional centre readies to open a Chronic Pain Clinic, thanks to fundraising efforts from the KBRH Health Foundation and anesthesiologist and pain specialist Dr. Kollipara. Photo: Jim Bailey
$38M building contract awarded for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Construction of the new ambulatory care and pharmacy departments is expected to finish in 2023

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for the West Kootenay. File photo
Environment Canada: Major winter storm to hit West Kootenay

The Kootenay Pass is expected to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

The Grand Forks Choral Society (GFCS) unveiled its virtual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of the GFCS’s Gary Cuthbert.
Grand Forks Choral Society sings “Come o Ye Faithful”

The second of four songs by society’s digital choir

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Canadians continue to benefit from lower gasoline prices, but housing prices continue to rise. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)
Canadians close dreary 2020 with big ticket spending splurge

Gasoline prices down, housing prices up, according to Statistics Canada

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Most Read