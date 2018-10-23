A soldier stands guard at the damaged entrance to Tyndall Air Force Base in the aftermath of hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., on October 11, 2018. (David Goldman/The Canadian Press/AP)

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

Thirty Canadian military members and their families are living in a hotel in Florida after a hurricane ripped through the U.S. air force base where they are stationed.

NORAD deputy commander Lt.-Gen. Chris Coates says most of the Canadians were evacuated before Hurricane Michael slammed into Tyndall Air Force Base on Oct. 10, and no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closing in on Mexico coast

READ MORE: Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

But the storm severely damaged much of the base, included the rented accommodations that had housed the Canadians posted at Tyndall, where the U.S. NORAD headquarters is located.

Canadian teams have since arrived to provide immediate assistance and help families back into their homes or — if they were too damaged — into interim accommodations.

Coates says the storm caused massive damage to Tyndall, leaving it without electricity, water or sewage, but that services are starting to come back.

While the Canadians and their families try to recover from Michael, the U.S. military is working to salvage 17 F-22 stealth fighters worth hundreds of millions of dollars that were caught in the storm.

The Canadian Press

