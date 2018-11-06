Cannabis growing in a B.C.-based medical facility. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

A Canadian pharmaceutical company has launched a clinical trial to measure which is more effective in managing pain: cannabis or fentanyl?

Tetra Bio-Pharma, based in Ontario, says the study will evaluated the time it takes for pain to be relieved in patients suffering from cancer and other chronic illnesses.

“Medical cannabis may help reduce the use of drugs like fentanyl for treating breakthrough and chronic pain,” said CEO Dr. Guy Chamberland in a news release.

“However, unrefuted scientific data on its safety and effectiveness that will satisfy regulators, professional groups and insurers is what’s missing.”

READ MORE: New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

READ MORE: Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

The trial was approved in August by the federal government, and launched last month with research group Sante Cannabis.

In the first three months of this year, an estimated 1,036 people died of a drug overdose in Canada, with nearly 400 of the deaths occurring in B.C.

READ MORE: Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

In June, Health Canada restricted how drug manufacturers could market opioids.

The B.C. government is suing a number of pharmaceutical companies to reclaim costs associated with the ongoing opioid crisis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations
Next story
One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Just Posted

New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Industry Training Authority connects apprentices, employers

The Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 15

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

October weather summary a yawner

No records broken, weather fairly typical for the time of year

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

VIDEO: Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Most Read