The Canadian Securities Administrators says crypto-trading platforms don’t necessarily fit the existing regulatory structure because some of their functions are similar to regulated exchanges but other functions are similar to dealers, custodians and clearing agencies.

Canadian regulators eye framework to cover crypto trading platforms

Regulators invite interested parties to submit written comments

The regulatory bodies that oversee Canada’s stock markets are seeking feedback on appropriate requirements for platforms that trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.

The provincial regulators represented by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada published their proposed framework on Thursday.

READ MORE: Search into missing cryptocurrency from B.C.-based exchange turns up empty ‘cold wallets:’ Report

The CSA says crypto-trading platforms don’t necessarily fit the existing regulatory structure because some of their functions are similar to regulated exchanges but other functions are similar to dealers, custodians and clearing agencies.

The consultation paper invites interested parties to submit written comments on a variety of questions by May 15. The responses will help the regulators as they craft a new framework for crypto-trading platforms.

Among other things, the paper asks in its section on surveillance of trading activities if it’s appropriate for the platforms to set rules and monitor trading activities on their own marketplace.

The paper also asks what standards should be in place to limit the risk of crypto assets being lost or stolen and what type of insurance coverage the platforms should be required to obtain.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Just Posted

Weather warning for Kootenay mountain passes

Take time and be cautious as up to 20 cm of snow falls at high elevation

West Kootenay rod and gun clubs slammed for animal-killing contests

Wildlife activists are targeting the club and two other B.C. organizations

Snowpack below average in West Kootenay

Chances of river flooding this spring less likely, forecaster says

Whispers of Hope leases new kitchen location, residents petition

The new location is close to City Hall.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Most Read