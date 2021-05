There were no injuries or spills related to the incident

Canadian Pacific says there were no injuries after a freight train derailed Tuesday evening near Nelson.

Eight railcars and two locomotives left the track at approximately 7:45 p.m. about 19 kilometres east of Nelson near Harrop, according to CP.

The equipment remained upright and there were no leaks or spills, according to the company.

The track has since been repaired and reopened. The cause of the incident is under investigation.