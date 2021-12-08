People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Prime minister says country is ‘extremely concerned’ about China’s human rights abuses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not send any diplomats to the Beijing Olympics

He says the country is “extremely concerned” about China’s human rights abuses and has been discussing the matter with allies.

The United States was first to announce a diplomatic boycott Monday, meaning American athletes would still compete in Beijing but no U.S. political officials would attend.

Australia and the United Kingdom have both now followed suit.

They cite human rights concerns including allegations of genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang province.

China denies those allegations and is accusing the United States of upending the political neutrality of sport.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics

Previous story
Liberals raise doubts of high number of vaccine exemptions among Conservatives
Next story
UPDATED: Online survey shows range of support for Zincton ski development

Just Posted

A Midway Mountie and volunteer firefighter assess the damage to a Dodge Ram that ran afoul of Highway 3’s Bishop’s Corner late Tuesday, Dec. 7. Photo: Submitted
Hwy 3 crash prompts call for patience as traffic volumes expected to swell

Sgt. Paul Bayes of the Nelson Police Department with Restorative Justice Program manager Kathy Centrone. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
New life for Nelson’s restorative justice program

Mayor Brian Taylor and Michele Caskey show off the B.C. Lung Federation’s 2021 Holiday Seals Tuesday, Dec. 7. The mayor’s dog Charley was a very good girl for the photo-op. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
B.C. Lung Foundation kicks off annual Seals Campaign

Canada Post customers mill about the post office at 475 73rd Ave. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Staffing issues’ disrupt mail delivery by Grand Forks Post Office