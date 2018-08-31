Lethbridge Hurricanes player Ryan Vandervlis (left) is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cindy Adachi, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was seriously burned while hanging out at a backyard firepit has tweeted he will be released from a Calgary hospital today.

Ryan Vandervlis of the Lethbridge Hurricanes says in a post on Twitter that he will be discharged from Foothills Medical Centre this afternoon.

Vandervlis was with a group of young men in June who had gathered around a firepit as part of a pre-wedding celebration when a substance was placed in the fire, resulting in burns to half his body.

Two others were also burned but have since been released from hospital.

Vandervlis writes in his post that he still has a “long road ahead.”

He says the love and support that he and his family received has been “overwhelming and humbling.”

Related: Canadian hockey player burned by campfire out of coma

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season
Next story
B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

Just Posted

RDCK, other pools all shutdown this week; maintenance underway

Castlegar pool first to reopen, next week

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Police response on Second Street as man barricades building

Police evacuated a nearby building as a precaution.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Most Read