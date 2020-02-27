A pedestrian wears a protective mask as she walks in the winter weather downtown in Toronto on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19 is expected to turn into a global pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Ontario’s top medical official says there has been a sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Dr. David Williams said the man is the husband of a woman who was diagnosed on Wednesday with the virus, which is named COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says the man is currently at home in self isolation.

The ministry said that his wife had recently returned from a trip to Iran, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the virus outside of China with 254 people infected and 26 dead.

Health officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus in Canada still remains low.

