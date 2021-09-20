From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)

BOUNDARY VOTES: Where to vote in Grand Forks, Christina Lake and the West Boundary

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST

Where you can vote:

Grand Forks

Grand Forks Art Gallery, 524 Central Ave.

Gospel Chapel, 7048 Donaldson Dr.

Sacred Heart Parish, 7269 9th St.

Christina Lake

Christina Lake Community Centre, 90 Park Rd.

Greenwood

McArthur Centre, 1355 Veterans Ln.

Midway

Midway Community Centre, 692 Centre Ave.

Park View Manor, 670 9th Ave.

Rock Creek

Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Pavilion, 3880 Kettle Valley Road South

*EDITOR’S NOTE: Your designated polling station will be marked on your voting card.

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in South Okanagan-West Kootenay? 

  • Richard Cannings, New Democratic Party (NDP)
  • Tara Howse, Green Party of Canada
  • Helena Konanz, Conservative Party of Canada
  • Sean Taylor, People’s Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

