Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

Three companies have signed agreements to manufacture medical supplies for the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (March 31).

The deals will be funded by an extra $2 billion set aside by Canada to procure the necessary supplies, the Prime Minister said during his now-daily briefing from the steps of Rideau Cottage.

Thornhill Medical, Medicom and Spartan Biomedics have signed agreements to provide test kits, N95 masks and ventilators.

Trudeau said a further five companies have signed letters of intent and 3,000 companies have spoken with the feds.

At a press conference following the prime minister’s address, Public Services Minister Anita Anand said shipments are expected soon.

“We are expecting supplies this week, ventilators in particular,” she said.

However, no health officials or ministers would guarantee that Canadian healthcare workers would have enough N95 masks or other personal protective equipment if the worst-case scenarios were to occur.

More to come.

