Canada Rocks Fest lineup partly revealed

Festival tickets to increase in April, says festival organizer

Music festival organizer Chuck Varabioff has confirmed most of the lineup for this summer’s Canada Rock Fest.

Posting to the festival’s Facebook page Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, Varabioff said performers include bands Our Lady Peace, Big Wreck, 54-40, Toque, Bachman / Cummings, Snake Oil, April Wine and Starship (formerly Jefferson Starship).

READ MORE: No country for Grand Forks’ Canada Rocks fest, says organizer

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ Canada Rock Fest to return in 2022

Two performing spots were still open as of Wednesday night, Varabioff later told The Gazette.

Varabioff recommends concert-goers buy their tickets earlier, noting that ticket prices will go up starting April 15.

Leaving the exact increase to be determined later, Varabioff said tickets had to go up to pay for rising fuel prices and much steeper insurance costs.

“It absolutely sucks,” he said, adding that he wanted to give fans plenty of fair warning before bumping prices.

Varabioff said he hoped to confirm the rest of the festival’s lineup in the near future.

Canada Rock Fest kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4 at Varabioff’s 68th Avenue property in Grand Forks, running until Saturday night, Aug. 6.

 

