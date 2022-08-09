Canada Rock Fest quiet for Grand Forks RCMP

Despite there being 4,000-5,000 people coming to town to rock out at the Canada Rock Fest, Mounties were not kept overly busy over the weekend.

In a four-day period from August 4 to August 7, police officers in Grand Forks responded to a total of 50 calls for service over the weekend, with only a handful generated from the Rock Fest, according to a release from the detachment.

Three people were arrested over the weekend for alcohol related disturbances, however no charges will be considered in these matters.

The Grand Forks Detachment beefed up their presence by adding to their normal compliment of members, by bringing in extra resources during the three-night event. These extra officers’ main role was to be a visible presence at the festival and to assist event security when needed. The Grand Forks RCMP worked closely with the security team prior to the festival and during to ensure a safe, secure, and fun time was had by all.

From a policing standpoint, this festival could not have gone any better, says Grand Forks Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler.

“While some credit can go to my officers and the security team, so much credit has to go to the festivalgoers who simply came here to have a good time and enjoy some great music.”

Going forward, Grand Forks RCMP will continue to work closely with event organizers and the City of Grand Forks on any issues such as traffic and pedestrian congestion, and parking, especially along 68th Ave alongside the festival grounds.