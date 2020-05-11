Canada Rock Fest, other staple Boundary events cancelled for summer 2020

Ticket refunds are available for Canada Rock Fest

Grand Forks won’t be hearing live music from rock ‘n’ roll greats like Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings and others this summer, after all. Organizers announced last week that Canada Rock Fest 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

People who had already purchased tickets for the festival can submit a refund request online through the event’s website, canadarockfest.com. Full cash refunds and future credit options are available.

Canada Rock Fest is just the latest Boundary event to fold for 2020 due to the pandemic. Last week, the Greenwood Board of Trade announced the cancellation of that city’s 2020 Founders’ Day. The annual Nisei Fishing Derby at Jewel Lake, scheduled for the first weekend in June, was also cancelled, along with the Grand Forks Car Show.

Organizers for the Grand Forks & District Fall Fair and for the Grand Forks International baseball tournament also announced last month that both of those events were cancelled for 2020. Homecoming at Christina Lake is also cancelled this year.

