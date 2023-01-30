Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings at Canada Rock Fest, 2022. Chris Hammett photo.

Canada Rock Fest cancelled for 2023

Organizer cites health concerns; refund information coming soon

The long-running Canada Rock Fest in Grand Forks, formerly known as Cannafest, has been cancelled for 2023, organizers have announced.

Organizer Chuck Varabioff posted on social media on the weekend that health concerns were the reason he had made the decision to cancel the 2023 edition of the popular music festival.

“Today is an emotional day for me,” Varabiof wrote on Facebook. “After eight years I have made the difficult decision to cancel CannaFest/Canada Rock Fest 2023.

“This decision was not an easy one because I love what I have done over the last eight years.”

“I am not sure what the future holds but I am grateful for the past eight years and wouldn’t change much.

“All ticket holders will be refunded in full. I will be sending out an email and posting on all of our social media in the coming days.”

The event’s cancellation was also announced on the Canada Rock Fest website, which said that refund information would be listed on the website soon.

Canada Rock Fest was held on Varabioff’s eight-acre 68th Avenue property, some distance behind Grand Forks’ Silver Kettle Village. It drew audiences of up to 5,000 over the three-day event, one of Grand Forks’ biggest.

It was first held in Grand Forks in 2015, in James Donaldson Park. The pandemic forced the festival’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

The line-up for the 2022 festival featured Our Lady Peace, Big Wreck, 54-40, Bachman/Cummings, Darby Mills, Theory of a Deadman, Starship, Black Stone Cherry, and others.

Nelson-Creston provincial Green Party candidate Nicole Charlwood (left) with party leader Sonia Furstenau at a party event at the Taghum Hall on Jan. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
With more than $3.7 million in government and private sector funding actioned in the fiscal year ending March 2021, Selkirk College’s arm for research and innovation sits 29th in the latest rankings of Canada’s top research colleges. Photo: Selkirk College
A truck stolen from Grand Forks was recovered in West Kelowna.
A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
