Canada Rock Fest brings Grand Forks community together

The Canada Rock Fest came to Grand Forks from August 4 to 6.

The festival, which took place on 68th Ave, was a huge success. People of all ages could be seen at the event.

Musicians included Bachman/Cummings, Steve Augeri, former Journey lead singer, and Snake Oil.

There was much do to besides listen to legendary classic rock performers.

Vendors from around the Kootenay Boundary region were set up around the site, offering everything from food and drink to clothing, jewelry, and souvenirs.

However, the most impressive aspect of the festival was the sheer amount of people in attendance. Early Friday evening, people had already filled the area. Rows of lawn chairs covered the grass, and parked cars lined nearby streets.

Attendees were happy to be back at the festival after two years of the pandemic.

Rae Macklon from Castlegar said she was excited to be back, and she was eager to see Snake Oil and April Wine in particular.

“Looking forward to the festivity of seeing family and friends.”

Although April Wine was not able to make it, Darby Mills performed in place of them.

Canada Rock Fest, formerly known as Cannafest, is one of the biggest events of the year in Grand Forks. Concert attendees bring revenue to the town with them, and the festival has helped put Grand Forks on the map.

