Former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, right, looks on as Astronaut David Saint-Jacques speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, right, looks on as Astronaut David Saint-Jacques speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches

Feds announce regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions are coming

Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that the federal government will develop the regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions necessary to authorize commercial satellite space launches from Canada within the next three years.

He told reporters at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., that the country is also ready to approve launches in the interim period on a case-by-case basis, and he invited private companies to come forward with projects.

Montreal-area MP and former astronaut Marc Garneau said Canada has a number of geographic advantages when it comes to satellite launch locations, including a vast, sparsely populated territory and a wide range of possibilities for high-inclination orbits.

He said that while Canada has previously launched suborbital rockets — which go up into space and fall back down — it has not yet launched an orbital space flight.

Alghabra says a number of companies have expressed interest in launching from Canada, including Maritime Launch, which is planning to build the country’s first spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia.

RELATED: ‘Opportunities to invest’: Experts say space business needs boost in Canada

Space

Previous story
Repairs shut down Whitewater chair lift for up to a month
Next story
B.C. scientist studying use of magnetic brain stimulation to treat substance abuse

Just Posted

The Silver King Chair at Whitewater Ski Resort has been shut down due to a part that requires replacement. Photo: Whitewater Ski Resort
Repairs shut down Whitewater chair lift for up to a month

Lifeguard Erika Burroughs with 75-year-old senior swimmer Brian Noble, a regular at Grand Forks Aquatic Centre.
‘Greywatch’: Come out of retirement and step up to the lifeguard chair

Thomas Linthorne. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Wanted man found by Creston RCMP

Const. Wade Tittemore poses in this undated handout photo. Tittemore, who died in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Jan. 9, has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication and commitment as an officer. Photo: City of Nelson
Nelson police officer posthumously promoted to detective