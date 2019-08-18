Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, arrives to make an announcement regarding the protection of children from online sexual exploitation during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale’s office says the United Kingdom has “off-loaded their responsibilities” in revoking the citizenship of a British-Canadian man imprisoned in Syria.

A statement released today from Goodale’s office says “Canada is disappointed” that the U.K. government stripped Jack Letts of his British citizenship.

Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years after he travelled to Syria to support the Islamic State group.

Goodale’s office says it is aware of multiple Canadian citizens detained in Syria, but consular services will not be provided “to undue risk in this dangerous part of the world.”

The statement also says there is no legal obligation to facilitate their return to Canada.

A statement from the Home Office says revoking British citizenships is one way it counters terrorist threats, but it says the government does not comment on idividual cases.

Goodale’s office says Canadians involved in terrorism or violent extremism must be held accountable for their actions.

ALSO READ: After Islamic State’s fall, some women who joined plead to come home

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson comes out as gay after 40 years

Just Posted

Casey Affleck’s movie Light of My Life features Southern Interior of B.C.

Film features Academy Award and Emmy Award winners

Forest fires spotted near Greenwood and Christina Lake

Aircraft and ground crews attacked both fires on Thursday

Residents petition for pre-flood value buyout, say Grand Forks case could set B.C. precedent

A petition will be presented to the B.C. Minister of Public Safety next week

Sisters trot across Canada for guide dogs

The Keca sisters passed through the Boundary earlier this week

Cannabis category added to Grand Forks Fall Fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water

The former Humboldt Broncos goaltender, who started in the net when he was nine, was paralyzed last year

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Kenneth Fenton was sentenced to prison after he fatally struck Const. Sarah Beckett’s cruiser

Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020

Sea to Sky Gondola carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people every day during the summer season

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

Most Read