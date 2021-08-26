Campfire ban lifted in parts of the Kootenays, remain prohibited in Boundary region

Campfire ban remains in place in the Boundary region as rain, seasonal conditions tamp down fire danger ratings

A campfire ban in parts of the Southeast Fire Centre is being rescinded due to seasonal weather conditions, in conjunction with rainfall, cooler temperatures, and decreased fire danger ratings.

The ban is being lifted in the Cranbrook, Invermere, Columbia, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones, however, campfires will remain prohibited in the Boundary fire zone.

Current bans on larger Category 2 or Category 3 fires remain in place, and further restrictions prohibit the use of burn barrels or cages, sky lanterns and fireworks, according to the Southeast Fire Centre. In the Boundary Fire Zone, tiki torches, outdoor stoves that are not approved by regulators, and chimineas — as well as campfires — remain prohibited.

In fire zones where campfires are permitted, the Southeast Fire Centre says there must be a fire guard around the campfire and a hand tool and water nearby to extinguish the flames.

A province-wide campfire ban was issued at the end of June due to an early start to wildfire season, particularlly in the Okanagan. There have been 347 fires in the Southeast Fire Centre this year that have burned approximately 492, 379 hectares.



