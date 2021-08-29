A temporary memorial for victims of Canada's residential schools is blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony in Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary plans permanent residential school memorial after vandalism

City Hall temporary memorial vandalized in the Alberta city

Plans are underway to create a permanent memorial for victims of Canada’s residential schools to replace a fire-damaged one that includes hundreds of children’s shoes on the steps of Calgary City Hall.

The temporary memorial, which also has stuffed animals and a child’s bicycle, was blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony Thursday (Aug. 26).

The city and Calgary’s Indigenous and Metis communities have committed to work toward building a permanent marker to remember the children who died in the schools.

The site has been the target of recent vandalism: ashes can be seen in one area where someone tried to burn a teddy bear and some shoes.

This summer, hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered at institutions Indigenous children were forced to attend for decades across Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

residential schools

Previous story
O’Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign
Next story
Ongoing protest over old-growth logging on Vancouver Island marks one year

Just Posted

Grand Forks Fire Rescue engines were held some distance behind the gas leak at 7004 1st Street Friday evening, Aug. 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Gas leak threatens Grand Forks neighbourhood gutted by 2018 flood

Grand Forks’ Patti Bevilacqua has lived with multiple sclerosis for over 30 years. She holds post-graduate degrees in teaching and enjoys the outdoors. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks women partner on ‘Burgers to Beat MS’ fundraiser

Lightly charred but largely undamaged, this semi tractor-trailer caught fire on a stretch of Highway 33 near Beaverdell on Thursday, Aug. 26. Photo: Submitted
Midway fire dept. investigating truck fire on Hwy. 33

A vandal’s mark: Horns and a serpent’s tail were spray-painted around a crucifix at Midway’s King of Kings Church sometime after Thursday night, Aug. 26. Photo: Submitted
Midway RCMP looking for suspect in connection with vandalism spree