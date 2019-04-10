Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

A Calgary man is facing charges after police say they found nearly 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in his car.

Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped the man for an alleged traffic violation in northern Ontario and then searched his vehicle, finding the cocaine.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

The 44-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Kenora, Ont., on Wednesday.

READ MORE: One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.