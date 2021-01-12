Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

But officer, I thought I was only doing 45 km/h over the limit

Driver caught going 144 km/h on Greater Victoria-area highway slapped with hefty fines

A driver clocked going 144 km/h on a Greater Victoria highway told Saanich police he thought he was “only” going 125 in the 80 km/h zone.

On Monday evening, the Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit shared on social media that another speeder had been caught and taken off the road.

They said the driver was caught going more than 60 km/h over the Pat Bay Highway speed limit despite the wet roads. Upon being pulled over, the driver justified his actions by explaining that he thought he was going 125 km/h – which is still 45 km/h over the limit.

The officer issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding and impounded the driver’s vehicle for a week which police say will cost another $375 in towing and impound fees.

On top of the financial punishment, the driver also received three penalty points on his license and a driver risk premium which, according to the ICBC website, can cost upwards of $460 when issued for an excessive speeding offence.

READ ALSO: Longtime Greater Victoria construction supervisor remembered for hard work, love of trades

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ in nation over impeachment
Next story
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Patricia Smuga is the founder and editor of Freya, a new magazine featuring non-fiction work by women writers in the Kootenays. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Kootenay magazine provides spotlight for women writers

Freya launched last month across the region

L-R: Ta’Kaiya Blaney, Sii-am Hamilton, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, backed by other Indigenous youth from over 30 different Nations on the steps of the B.C. Legislature in February and March, 2020. Photo: Mike Graeme. This photo originally appeared on TheNation.com.
Nelson photographer documents Indigenous and Black social movements

Mike Graeme wants to express solidarity, not privilege

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Grand Forks Secondary School’s Principal Brian Foy said the Boundary School district told him to “roll back” his enhanced face mask policy at the school on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Foy is photographed sitting at his desk last October, weeks before Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s more stringent public health orders starting in November. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks principal overruled after boosting COVID protocols at city high school

School District 51 said that the principal had acted alone

(File photo)
Castlegar man facing drug trafficking charges after police find meth in vehicle

The man is also facing impaired driving charges

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

(file)
Mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

x
First snow survey of season says snow packs close to normal in Kootenays

East Kootenay slightly under; West right on the norm

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Most Read