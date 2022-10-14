Busy summer leads into quieter fall for Grand Forks RCMP

Even though its summer-like weather, Grand Forks police note decline in calls for service.

Generally, the summer months keep police officers busy with a noted increase in calls for service, and tends to tail off come September. That is once again the case this year for the Grand Forks RCMP.

July and August are typically the two busiest months of the year. In July of 2022, police attended 303 calls for service and in August, it was even higher at 359 calls. Come September, the call volume dropped to 183, despite the summer like conditions.

Grand Forks officers see a wide variety of calls for attendance which can range from a causing a disturbance to an attempt robbery. Some of the most common calls are reports of suspicious persons or occurrences, check the well being of someone, and traffic related complaints.

In comparison to 2021, 2022 actually brought us lower numbers overall. July of 2021, Mounties attended 378 calls and August brought 344 calls for a total of 722 compared to 662 for the same period in 2022. In September of 2021, officers attended 258 calls, 75 more calls compared to September 2022.

In the summer months, we typically see a lot of ‘reactive’ policing attending from call to call which keeps us very busy, says Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler. Once the summer rush is over, we try to increase our ‘proactive’ policing approach with more public engagements, higher community visibility and other initiatives such as traffic safety and other projects.

CrimePolice