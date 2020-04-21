Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

The federal government will begin to accept applications for the wage subsidy Monday (April 27), as it rolled out a calculator for businesses to calculate how much they could receive.

The $73-billion wage subsidy will provide businesses with 75 per cent of each employee’s salary, up to $847 each week. It is available for businesses who have lost 15 per cent of gross revenue in March, and 30 per cent in the months following. The subsidy will be backdated to March 15 and is currently set to run for 12 weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (April 21) that companies using tax havens will still be eligible for the wage subsidy, as the money goes to payroll and workers.

At a later press conference, treasury board president Jean-Yves Duclos said the government was trying to keep as many workers on the payroll as possible.

“Having the ability to retain staff and rehire people will put employers in the best possible position,” Duclos said.

He said the the Canada Revenue Agency is expected to process 90 per cent of applications by May 5, with cheques and direct deposits coming shortly after.

READ MORE: Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

READ MORE: Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

Just Posted

Grand Forks man confesses, apologizes for graffiti in Death Valley National Park

Though her name was also part of the graffiti, the man’s dog Lacy was deemed to be blameless

Midway mill re-opens after 9-week shutdown

Shut down at Interfor Grand Forks continues

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

The province has determined FortisBC is a critical infrastructure service provider

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival postponed to 2021

Nelson’s Pride Parade also won’t run this year

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

Most Read