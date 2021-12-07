File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Burned vehicle in Port Moody linked to Coquitlam, B.C., shooting, police say

Nine-year-old boy who was in the back seat was not injured

Police say they believe a suspicious vehicle fire in Port Moody, B.C., is connected to a shooting that occurred minutes before in nearby Coquitlam.

A statement from Port Moody police says officers responded to a report of a silver sedan that was found burning on Saturday after being abandoned.

Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re now investigating any connection between the burned vehicle and the shooting, which may have been targeted.

They say the victim, who was not known to police, was taken hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

They say his nine-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

The RCMP say in a statement that there is not enough evidence to establish or rule out a link between the shooting and gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, “but police do not believe this was a completely random act.”

They say a silver sedan with a description matching the burned vehicle was seen leaving the area and police are asking anyone who was in the Westwood Plateau or Maude Court areas between 4:20 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to come forward with any information that could be helpful.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain
Next story
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy

Just Posted

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
City of Castlegar submits GPS landing procedure for West Kootenay Regional Airport to regulator for approval

Zincton Mountain Resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. The road shown south of the tenure is Highway 31A between New Denver and Kaslo. Photo: Brent Harley and Associates
Online survey shows range of support for Zincton ski development

Six-year-old Finley Kamigochi sits on Santa’s lap outside the Kettle River Museum Saturday, Dec. 4. Photo courtesy of Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue
Santa stops for museum visit with Midway children

Dr. Rachel Holt at a Dec. 1 video press conference on old growth forests held by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. Photo: Video screenshot, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy