The Border Bruins play the Nelson Leafs Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Photo: Jensen Edwards

Bruins to play weekend games despite recent travel restrictions

Citing Thursday’s order by Dr. Bonnie Henry, the KIJHL said teams can play within health regions

The Grand Forks Border Bruins will play its regular season games this weekend, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) confirmed Friday, Nov 20.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced province-wide restrictions on travel between health authority regions Thursday, Nov. 19. The league has interpreted the restrictions to mean that teams can continue to travel within the Interior Health region.

Speaking for the league Friday, Director of Communications Emanuel Sequeira said, “our understanding through consultation with BC Hockey is that these restrictions impact travel outside of a team’s health region. All 17 teams participating in the 2020-21 KIJHL season operate within the geographic boundaries of Interior Health, and travel within our league has already been further reduced through the introduction of regional cohorts that include a maximum of four teams.”

The league has “closely observed all of the guidance and protocols” set by the government of British Columbia, Dr. Henry, Viasport, Hockey Canada and BC Hockey, Sequeira added.

The Grand Forks Border Bruins play the Nelson Leafs at 7 p.m. Friday at Nelson. The Bears will then face off against the Creston Rebels Saturday night at the Jack, according to the team’s online schedule.

The KIJHL said it will update its plans to reflect changing advisories or restrictions by the Provincial Health Officer.

Border Bruins Grand Forks hockey Junior B Hockey

