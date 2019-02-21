Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

Crews survey the damage at the scene of a coal train derailment where 27 cars came off the track near New Hazelton, spilling some coal into Mission Creek. (Emergency Management B.C. photo)

The CN freight train loaded with coal that derailed near New Hazelton in 2018, before spilling into Mission Creek was because of a broken axle, according to an update by the Transportation Safety Board.

The report released Thursday also suggests that it has happened before and can happen again.

Investigators with the TSB concludes that the routine visual inspection could not have detected the fatigue cracks in the axle because the cracked part is concealed by wheel bearing components.

#Media: A broken axle led to the January 2018 derailment of a CN freight train near New Hazelton, British Columbia #TSBRail https://t.co/P2JmjkLtJl — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) February 21, 2019

“Without alternate strategies to identify fatigue cracks or to predict the likelihood of fatigue cracks developing, problematic axles might not be removed from service in a timely manner, increasing the risk of broken-axle derailments,” the safety board said in a news release.

The Jan. 19, 2018 derailment is not unique. The TSB report reads that from 2008-2017, there were 23 derailments on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway tracks caused by a broken axle. Nine of the axles broke like in the New Hazelton incident: near the journal fillet radius.

TSB map

Eastward view of the derailed cars near New Hazelton. (Interior News file photo with TSB annotations)

Mating fracture surface from the broken axle at the L1 bearing. View toward centre of axle. (TSB photo)

Diagram of the New Hazelton CN train derailment site (TSB diagram)

Fracture surface (view towards centre of axle). The red arrows identify beach marks, and the blue pointers identify ratchet marks. (TSB photo)