Londoners David Connors, 30, Eileen Connors, 24, and their son, were reportedly taken into custody by US Border Patrol officers on Oct. 3, after the vehicle they were riding in inadvertently crossed the border after swerving to avoid an animal in the road. (web image)

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

Multiple UK and US media outlets are reporting that a holidaying British couple and their three-month-old son are being detained in the US after “accidentally” crossing the US border “near Vancouver.”

According to the stories, Londoners David Connors, 30, Eileen Connors, 24, and their son, were taken into custody by US Border Patrol officers on Oct. 3, after the vehicle they were riding in inadvertently crossed the border after swerving to avoid an animal in the road.

Accounts state that the driver, Connors’ brother Michael, his wife Grace and their two-year-old twin girls, apparently Canadian residents, are also being held in the US.

The reports say the Connors are now being held as illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Berks Detention Centre in Leesport, Pennsylvania, and that an attorney for the People’s Justice Centre, representing the family, has filed a complaint with the inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security.

Reports do not make it clear precisely where on the Canada/US border the family was detained.

More to come…

Previous story
Christina Lake artist finds fans in Hollywood
Next story
After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Just Posted

One business break-in among late-September RCMP calls

Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools earlier this month from B&F Sales and Service

Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

Christina Lake artist finds fans in Hollywood

Cindy Alblas spent a day mingling with celebrities and offering them stained glass art last month

Federal candidates debate environmental issues in Castlegar

Few sparks and much agreement between candidates that action is needed

South Okanagan-West Kootenay election a ‘toss-up’: 338Canada

The Conservatives are currently leading the NDP by a slim margin

Election 2019: Connie Denesiuk – Liberal Party candidate for South Okanagan – West Kootenay

Connie Denesiuk is running for the Liberal Party in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

British couple vacationing in Vancouver, detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Most Read