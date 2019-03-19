Teri Mooring will become president of the BCTF on July 1 (Twitter/BCTF)

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

The British Columbia Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) is welcoming a new president this summer.

On Tuesday morning in Victoria, the BCTF congratulated Teri Mooring on her appointment to the position; Mooring will be taking over Glen Hansmen on July 1 after holding the position as the BCTF first vice-president.

Mooring is from Quesnel, B.C. where she worked in a pulp mill as a teenager before beginning her teaching career in 1988. Soon after she became involved in the Quesnal District Teacher’s Association.

“I never thought twice about it. I first became a TTOC chair, then a staff rep, and took on nearly every role on my local executive, including local president,” Mooring said in an earlier BCTF statement.

In a tweet, Hansemen called Mooring “smart, articulate, principled and committed.”

“The membership is going to be incredibly well served,” Hansmen said.

