UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Screenshot)Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Screenshot)
UPDATE 2:20 p.m.:

In a video sent to the Express, Vanderhoof police are shown arresting the suspect in front of Kal Tire.

West Columbia Street is currently blocked to traffic near the Vanderhoof RCMP station.

BC RCMP spokesperson said in a news release that there were no reported injuries during this event.

“At this time there is nothing to indicate any further ongoing threats to the public,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

The suspect was apprehended just after 1 p.m. after Vanderhoof police first responded to reports of an active shooter at 12:16 p.m.

A brief pursuit was initiated, during which a police vehicle was “rammed”, RCMP say. The suspect was arrested without incident.

The recommended lockdown is over and businesses and schools have been told to return to normal operations.

Roadblocks that were put in place are currently being dismantled and police are thanking the public for their cooperation.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the situation and are asking witnesses to contact the local detachment at 250-567-2222.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.:

The city-wide lockdown has been lifted in Vanderhoof and a suspect has been arrested, police confirm.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Vanderhoof is under a city-wide lockdown due to an active shooter who shot at the RCMP detachment Thursday.

Those in Vanderhoof area are being asked to stay inside and shelter, lock doors and refrain from leaving their home and business at this time.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

WL McLeod Elementary and Nechako Valley Secondary School are on lockdown until further notice, school officials have confirmed.

According to one witness, shortly after 12:15 p.m., a man could be seen driving up to the detachment carrying a long gun before shots could be heard.

Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pick-up truck with an extended cab. Anyone who sees the suspect or his vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

More to come.

