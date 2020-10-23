BREAKING: 2 roadside accidents on Highway 3, east of Christina Lake

No injuries reported, according to Grand Forks RCMP

Grand Forks RCMP are warning drivers to use extra caution as snow blankets Highway 3 Friday morning, Oct. 23. File photo

Grand Forks RCMP have responded to two separate road accidents on Highway 3, outside Christina Lake as of 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

No serious injuries have been reported, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

Peppler warned drivers to use extra caution on area roads. Snow tires are essential, he stressed.

“The roads are bad right now,” he said.

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said no one was hurt in this morning’s accidents outside of Christina Lake. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“We’ve got the first snowfall of the year out there, and we’re seeing that people are not adjusting their driving accordingly.”

Each accident involved a single vehicle near Lafferty Pit, east of Christina Lake.

The Gazette will update road conditions throughout the day.

