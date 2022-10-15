BREAKING: Everett Baker projected as Grand Forks new mayor

Everett Baker will be the next mayor in Grand Forks.

The former councillor won with 49 per cent of votes on Saturday (Oct. 15), ousting Danna R O’Donnell, Alec Brownlee and Stan Sharkey.

He will be replacing outgoing mayor Brian Taylor, who chose not to seek re-election.

Of the 3,400 eligible voters in Grand Forks, 1,269 ballots were cast.

Baker will be taking the head chair on council, joined by three other incumbents: Zach Eburne-Stoodley, Neil Krog and Christine Thompson, as well as three newcomers Rod Zielinski, David Mark and Deboray Lafleur.

As of 11:45 p.m. Saturday, neighbouring election results had not yet been finalized in Midway or Greenwood.

Election 2022