Everett Baker. File Photo

Everett Baker. File Photo

BREAKING: Everett Baker projected as Grand Forks new mayor

Everett Baker will be the next mayor in Grand Forks.

The former councillor won with 49 per cent of votes on Saturday (Oct. 15), ousting Danna R O’Donnell, Alec Brownlee and Stan Sharkey.

He will be replacing outgoing mayor Brian Taylor, who chose not to seek re-election.

Of the 3,400 eligible voters in Grand Forks, 1,269 ballots were cast.

Baker will be taking the head chair on council, joined by three other incumbents: Zach Eburne-Stoodley, Neil Krog and Christine Thompson, as well as three newcomers Rod Zielinski, David Mark and Deboray Lafleur.

As of 11:45 p.m. Saturday, neighbouring election results had not yet been finalized in Midway or Greenwood.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022

Previous story
Man arrested for impersonating doctor and going on rampage at Trail hospital

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

BP File
Motorists robbed by man on motorcycle near Castlegar

FILE – Old Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks. (Grand Forks Gazette file photo)
MOU signed with province to replace Hardy View Lodge shelter in Grand Forks

Grand Forks City Hall. Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Nearly 350 ballots cast during advanced voting in the Grand Forks 2022 election