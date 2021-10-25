BREAKING: Crash shuts down highway between Trail and Castlegar

First responders were called to an MVI near Genelle Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.

DriveBC has posted the estimated time of reopening Highway 22 is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Photo: Times file

Update from DriveBC at 9:30 a.m.:

Highway 22 remains closed in both directions.

Estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Oct 25 at 1 p.m.

Update 8:56 a.m.:

According to Drive BC, Highway 22 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident between China Creek Road and 200 Avenue, approximately three kilometres south of Castlegar.

Assessment is in progress. No detour is available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 22 near Genelle is closed to traffic this morning due to a motor vehicle collision.

Two first responders from Station 373 Genelle and seven firefighters from Station 374 Trail were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m. the incident was listed as “under control.”

The highway will remained closed until further notice.

More info to come …



