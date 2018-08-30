(Thinkstock)

Boy, 9, suffers minor injuries in cougar attack

The cougar escaped.

A nine-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar at Christina Lake earlier this month.

The BC Conservation Officer Service reports the boy was playing in a local creek on Aug. 16 with two other children at the time of the attack. He sustained “minor” injuries, and tracking hounds were deployed.

The cougar escaped on steep terrain, the conservation service reports.

The conservation office offers the following tips should you encounter a cougar:

  • Stay calm, do not run
  • Pick up and hold small children and pets
  • Let the cougar know you are a threat and not prey
  • Make yourself as large as possible
  • Use your voice loudly and assertively
  • back away slowly, never turning your back
  • If the cougar show aggression, act aggressive back to communicate that you are not a meal: key eye contact, yell and make noise, show your teeth
  • If the cougar attacks, fight back, focusing on its face and eyes
Previous story
Former B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Just Posted

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Police response on Second Street as man barricades building

Police evacuated a nearby building as a precaution.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Trail men arrested in Christina Lake; weapons, cash seized

Grand Forks RCMP allegedly located $11,000+ in cash, several knives, break-in tools and body armour

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Small town firefighters rise above stress at grisly scene

“We were not informed there was a body there. We were informed there was a grass fire.”

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear for a deal

There are six major hurdles that Canada and the USA must agree on to make this work

Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents

Most Read