A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Boy, 14, arrested after woman and her dog stabbed in Vancouver

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian

A 14-year-old boy is facing possible criminal charges after a woman and her dog were stabbed with a knife in Vancouver Friday night (Nov. 26).

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Marine Drive Canada Line Station. The 32-year-old woman, who was stabbed in her hand, and her medium-sized dog were found bleeding heavily.

The suspect was found walking near the crime scene and arrested.

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The 14-year-old suspect has been released from police custody pending a future court date.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Highway accidents pile up across West Boundary
Next story
Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to flooding and transportation issues

Just Posted

Little girls and boys are invited to meet Santa when he pulls into Midway Saturday, Dec. 4. Poster courtesy of John Hibberson
Santa coming to Midway museum

(L-R) Volunteers Pierre Sinclaire, Thomas Barnett, Florian Landry, Ed Barnett and Dave Melone braved the elements to get the job done last week. Photo courtesy of Lisa Sims.
New signs advertise next year’s Rock Creek Fall Fair

The Boundary Women’s Coalition provides a host of community resources for area women and children impacted by abuse. Photo courtesy of Joyce O’Doherty.
Last week of ticket sales for Boundary Women’s Coalition raffle

Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Association members pose for a photo at their AGM Nov. 17. Back row (L-R): Kelly McIver, Larry Kost (Vice President), Art Harfman, Pierre Sinclaire, Debra Pownall (Treasurer), Glenda Corbett, Ed Barnett Front row (L-R): Tony Kost, Rachel Lautard (Secretary), Ilana Fraser, Dean Corbett (President). Photo courtesy of Lisa Sims
Rock Creek Fall Fair Association looking forward to 2022 after AGM