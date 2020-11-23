Anita “Mrs.” Taylor stands in front of her “Free Little Library” at 1050 Granby Rd. Sunday, Nov. 22. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Anita “Mrs.” Taylor stands in front of her “Free Little Library” at 1050 Granby Rd. Sunday, Nov. 22. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Boundary teacher uses grant, community donations to open communal library

Anita Taylor said she hoped her “free little library” on Granby Road would inspire kids to read

A substitute teacher opened a “little library” outside her rural Grand Forks home last Sunday, Nov. 15.

Curator and self-described “teacher at heart” Anita Taylor said she wanted to inspire kids’ love of reading.

“Once they learn how to read, that’s a skill that no one can ever take away from them. And it leads them on the path to greater and better things.” Taylor would know, given her three years’ experience substituting across the Boundary.

The library works on the honour system: Anyone can borrow from her collection of books, toys and puzzles at 1050 Granby Rd., provided they follow the library’s COVID-19 protocols and share an item for others to enjoy. “Take a book, leave a book,” Taylor explained.

Taylor said COVID protocols like hand sanitizer, a contact-tracing log (Guest Book) and separate containers for clean and used pens were a condition of her grant from the Vancouver Foundation. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Taylor said COVID protocols like hand sanitizer, a contact-tracing log (Guest Book) and separate containers for clean and used pens were a condition of her grant from the Vancouver Foundation. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Taylor said she applied for a grant from the Vancouver Foundation, which donates to small-scale community initiatives like free libraries, last summer.

“When COVID came around and I found out that there were some neighbourhood kids doing homeschooling, I thought ‘wouldn’t it be nice for the to use this library as well?’”, she told The Gazette.

The foundation approved her grant application six weeks ago, sending $365 Taylor used to buy a long term supply of hand sanitizer and stationery for the library’s contact-tracing log. That was three months after Taylor said she put in for the grant. But Taylor hadn’t waited.

“Within that three months, I decided I was going to do it myself. That’s when I started going to yard sales and mentioning to people what I was doing and that’s how I got lots of donations.”

The white cabinet that stores Mrs. Taylor’s Little Library came from the Squarebriggs family’s Donaldson Drive Self Storage facility. Taylor has taught young Jaizen Squarbrigggs, according to his mom, Kristina. The Squarebriggs also donated a huge supply of books, Taylor added.

Neighbours Ed and Anna-Lise Hanlon pitched in with tools, elbow grease and much-need encouragement, she continued.

Taylor said the library has been well used in the short time it’s been open to the public. Users have posted over 150 messages of support to her library’s Facebook page, with her real-life log book signed by borrowers as far afield as Alberta.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksGrand ForksLiterature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau joins G20 in promising COVID-19 aid to poor nations, rejecting protectionism

Just Posted

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

The 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving at Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Nov. 17. File photo
Grand Forks man gets 3-months curfew for role in Highway 3 chase

Guilty man thanked Judge Robert Brown, said he is committed to recovering from addiction

Two men got into a fight over a Grand Forks’ flower display last summer. One of the men resolved an assault charge by entering into a peace bond at Provincial Court Tuesday, Nov. 17. File photo
Grand Forks man takes peace bond after flower fisticuffs

Harsh words over a downtown flower display led to violent confrontation, said Crown attorney

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston resident living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases overnight

There are now a total of 1,172 cases in the region

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Most Read