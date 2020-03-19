Boundary students showcase science skills

The SD 51 science fair saw motors spin, planes fly and baking soda volcanoes erupt

Among the displays were subjects to catch anyone’s curiosity.

Magnets, potato batteries, crystals, baking soda volcanos and paper airplanes, the 2020 SD 51 Science Fair boasted an array of thoughtful queries and compelling discoveries, all presented by inquisitive minds from Grade 2 to 10.

Each grade level reprensented saw one or two groups earn the keen eyes of the judges (principals, teachers, parents and school district staff) and ultimately discover that they would be representing the Boundary at the regional science fair, meant to take place in Nelson this spring.

SD 51 Science Fair winners:

Grade 10

Skyra Elliot and Savanna Elliot – “Fruit Juice” – A project examining the energy potential of a potato–fueled circuit.

Layla Bruce and Elijah Steele – Fertilizers – A project comparing a variety of decades–old fertilizers to plain water in aiding the growth of corn.

Grade 7

Lilli Ford and Tara Faminoff – Heat Spinner – A project examining how heat produced from tea candles can propel a spinner suspended above.

Grade 6

Miles Megil – Springs – A project aimed at understanding the stored energy in springs.

Grade 5

Lincoln Simmonds – Wood hardness – An experimentation–based project analyzing the hardness of varieties of wood.

Grade 4

Neo Stacey and Dylan Wall–Fromme and Blaze Jenkins–Patterson – “The Egg–speriment” – A project analyzing the effects of various liquids on a raw egg.

Grade 3

Arizona Boyo and Nolan Collum – “Does multi-tasking work” – An experiment that put their classmates to the test

Grade 2

Hudson Nordstorm – Clouds – A project, complete with an evaporation demonstration, on the formation of various cloud types.

Melia Eek – Paper Airplanes – A definitive ranking of the most effective paper airplane folding techniques.



Grade 2 student Hudson Norstrom, right, explains how different clouds form and act to two curious visitors.

Malia Eek’s basket of hand-folded paper airplanes were a draw for many to her display. Eek’s favourite model is the two-pieced plane with a tail, because, she noted, the tail helps give it direction and balance.

The SD 51 Science Fair brought all ages of students together to learn about one another’s discoveries.

Tara Faminoff catches her aluminum spinner as it is lifted off its perch by the rising heat of the candles below.

“The Egg-speriment” done by Greenwood Elementary trio Blaze Patterson (pictured), Dylan Wall-Fromme and Neo Stacey sought to discover how water, bleach, vinegar and Coca-Cola affected uncooked, whole eggs. Much to their surprise, the vinegar had the greatest impact, dissolving the shell and turning the inside into a bouncy ball of sorts.

Many students abandoned their posts at their own tables throughout the day to go and learn from their peers about other exciting discoveries.

The judges were rigourous in their scrutiny, and appreciative of the effort and learning on display.

Lincoln Simmonds hammered, drilled and tested various types of wood to determine which was the hardest.