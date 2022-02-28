Boundary Similkameen MLA keeps job duties after cabinet shuffle

MLA Roly Russell won the riding in the last provincial election

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, remains in his role as parliamentary secretary for rural development after Premier John Horgan’s latest cabinet shuffle.

Russell will perform the same duties, but will add regional development to his title and move from the forests ministry to the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation (JERI), according to a Tweet Friday, Feb. 25, by jobs minister Ravi Kahlon.

In his reply to Khalon, Russell wrote, “(I’m) Super excited to be joining you and the JERI team,” promising inclusive and clean economic growth for rural British Columbians.

“The most exciting part of this shift for me is that we’re really focused not just on the economy, but we’re recognizing that healthy social and environmental systems are part of thriving communities in B.C. That’s a much broader representation of what rural economic development looks like,” he told The Gazette Monday, Feb. 28.

Russell was appointed parliamentary secretary shortly after winning office in the fall 2020 provincial election.

