Boundary shoppers asked to save receipts for $10 bonus

The regional chamber of commerce is handing out ‘Boundary Bucks’ to people that spend more than $100

Boundary businesses still open are urging customers to keep their receipts – not for returns or proof of sale, but so that they can get $10 in bonus ‘Boundary Bucks’ to spend locally.

The initiative launched by the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce last week is meant to keep the region’s economy flowing, as much as possible, while many restaurants and stores are being forced to close or restrict their services to stay in line with provincial health orders built around stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who can prove they’ve spent $100 at participating Boundary businesses, whether in services, product or gift cards, can submit their receipts between May 1 and May 10 by mail to the chamber, in-person to the marketing manager Sarah Dinsdale, or vial email with scans or photos to info@boundarychamber.com. Receipts from major grocery stores, gas stations and several other types of businesses are not eligible, but the chamber has published a full list of the initiative’s rules at www.boundarychamber.com/the-easy-10-promo/.

Since launching in December, more than $13,000 in Boundary Bucks have been redeemed. The gift certificates can be purchased at participating businesses and used at many others across the region.

