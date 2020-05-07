Boundary rivers projected to rise after Wednesday rain, weekend warming

The West Kettle, Kettle and Granby are all at their highest points yet for 2020

Typical low-level flooding in the Granby River near the near the Dam Site trail, May 5 2020. River flows are expected to continue to increase through the weekend of May 8 and the RDKB will reassess actions required on May 7.

Emergency management officials are warning Boundary residents to steer clear of local creeks, tributaries and rivers after a long day of consistent rain on May 6.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory Wednesday that warned of rising waters over the next few days in the the Kettle, West Kettle and Granby Rivers, as well as their tributaries, after nearly 30 millimetres of rain fell across the region on May 6.

While the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) says that no major flooding is projected over the latest forecast period, its emergency management centre is asking property owners of low-lying land to protect their livestock and valuables.

Rises in water levels for larger rivers may happen as early as midday Thursday, May 7 and into Friday, May 8, with a period of higher flows expected over the weekend and into next week.

All three real-time monitoring stations for the West Kettle (Westbridge) Kettle (Westbridge/Christian Valley) and Granby (Grand Forks) hit their highest points yet for 2020 after Wednesday’s rains.

River levels are predicted to rise again with the arrival of warmer temperatures this weekend.

Residents needing sandbags can contact the Grand Forks fire department if they need to protect low-lying property. The RDKB said that temporary flood protection equipment has been moved to Grand Forks as a precautionary measure to ensure flood protection for major public infrastructure if required.

For more information about snow and river levels as well as how to prepare for the 2020 freshet, visit emergency.rdkb.com.

The RDKB is monitoring all waterways and will assess freshet response needs on the morning of May 7 and provide update then.

