Typical low-level flooding in the Granby River near the near the Dam Site trail, May 5 2020. River flows are expected to continue to increase through the weekend of May 8 and the RDKB will reassess actions required on May 7.

Boundary rivers projected to rise after Wednesday rain, weekend warming

The West Kettle, Kettle and Granby are all at their highest points yet for 2020

Emergency management officials are warning Boundary residents to steer clear of local creeks, tributaries and rivers after a long day of consistent rain on May 6.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory Wednesday that warned of rising waters over the next few days in the the Kettle, West Kettle and Granby Rivers, as well as their tributaries, after nearly 30 millimetres of rain fell across the region on May 6.

While the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) says that no major flooding is projected over the latest forecast period, its emergency management centre is asking property owners of low-lying land to protect their livestock and valuables.

Rises in water levels for larger rivers may happen as early as midday Thursday, May 7 and into Friday, May 8, with a period of higher flows expected over the weekend and into next week.

All three real-time monitoring stations for the West Kettle (Westbridge) Kettle (Westbridge/Christian Valley) and Granby (Grand Forks) hit their highest points yet for 2020 after Wednesday’s rains.

River levels are predicted to rise again with the arrival of warmer temperatures this weekend.

Residents needing sandbags can contact the Grand Forks fire department if they need to protect low-lying property. The RDKB said that temporary flood protection equipment has been moved to Grand Forks as a precautionary measure to ensure flood protection for major public infrastructure if required.

For more information about snow and river levels as well as how to prepare for the 2020 freshet, visit emergency.rdkb.com.

The RDKB is monitoring all waterways and will assess freshet response needs on the morning of May 7 and provide update then.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watch

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan
Next story
Canada’s students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

Just Posted

Boundary rivers projected to rise after Wednesday rain, weekend warming

The West Kettle, Kettle and Granby are all at their highest points yet for 2020

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Grand Forks choir still singing together online in isolation

‘[It’s] just giving everyone an opportunity to use their voice as medicine’

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Community donations rise for Boundary food bank

The food bank will host a plant sale on May 9 to fundraise as well

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Most Read