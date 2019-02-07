Boundary photo contest focuses on area trails

Michelle Mallette

Submitted to the Grand Forks Gazette

With such stunning scenery to photograph, whether using a phone or a full-sized DSLR, you are sure to have a potentially award-winning photograph in your virtual albums!. You’re invited to enter the Boundary Trails Photo Contest, with a chance to win up to $200 in prize money, and have your image featured at Gallery 2!

The Grand Forks Community Trails Society and the Grand Forks Art Gallery Society have teamed up for the contest, and the ground-floor Community Gallery will feature the winning entries this spring and summer. Anyone can enter; members of either society can enter up to 12 photos; non-members can enter two – all at no charge. Photos must be taken by the person entering, on a trail in the Boundary area, which stretches from Christina Lake to Big White.

There are four categories, including one for youth:

• Trail Travel includes photos of trails and landscapes, wildlife, and close-ups of flowers, insects, or trees

• Water: The Stuff of Life features water in some form – anything from a waterfall to rivers and lakes to a frozen dew drop

• Stewardship and Community is a chance to highlight people on trails – whimsical art, volunteers at work, or users enjoying themselves on trails, perhaps eating a roasted marshmallow or sharing a laugh while kayaking

• Youth Photography has no restrictions other than the photographer must be 17 or younger at the time the photo is taken, and the photo is taken on a trail in the Boundary.

We are especially seeking entries for the last two categories. Entry forms and full rules are at www.gftrailsphotocontest.ca. Professionals are welcome to enter, as are visitors from outside the Boundary area. Deadline is April 1, but we are already seeing some terrific entries, so don’t miss out! To max your entries, join the art gallery or trails society; for info contact the Grand Forks Visitor Centre at 524 Central Ave., or visit www.gallery2grandforks.ca or www.gftrails.ca.