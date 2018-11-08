Boundary Peace Initiative hosts conference in Grand Forks

The conference featured Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

The B.C. Southern Interior Peace Coalition (BCSIPC) met in Grand Forks on Oct. 27 with delegates, supporters and guests attending from Kelowna, Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks and Slocan. Delegates represented the Kootenay Region United Nations Association, (KRUNA), the Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Working Groups (USCC), the Kelowna Peace Group, Kelowna KAIROS, Voice of Women for Peace (VOW) and the Boundary Peace Initiative (BPI) Grand Forks.

The well-attended meeting received greetings from recently elected Grand Forks Mayor Brian Taylor and re-elected Councilor Christine Thompson. Responding to the greetings BCSIPC Coordinator said that BPI and BCSIPC looks forward to working with Mayor and Council to reinstate Grand Forks as a member of Mayors 4 Peace and maintain its status as a Nuclear Free Zone.

A message of greetings from NDP MP Richard Cannings (South Okanagan West Kootenay) was received with applause. Canning wrote: “To be among people who live and breathe the work of peace (oh yes, it is work) is uplifting, and I’m sorry to miss it. Your work matters. It is important work, even though at times I’m sure you feel you are banging your collective heads against a brick wall. Believe me, if people like yourselves did not work to advocate, educate and inform your community and your elected representatives, who would? You are passionate about the need for peace, and willing to do the hard work required for peace, and for that, I thank you. I thank you on behalf of myself, and on behalf of those who don’t know of you and your work, because they too need you to continue your efforts on their behalf.”

The highlight of the meeting was the address by Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) and Joan Phillip, leaders in the public opposition in BC against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion across First Nations lands designed to carry Alberta tar sands bitumen to the coastal waters of B.C. Grand Chief Phillip elaborated on his organizations opposition to Trans Mountain declaring that unified opposition of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike had forced Kinder Morgan to abandon the project.

Chief Phillip expressed his solidarity with the people of Grand Forks ruined by the May floods and now facing a difficult struggle with government and insurers to recover.

Delegates honoured and applauded recipients of the BCSIPC Peace Activist Award presented to 95-year-old Christine Medvedoff and 93-year-old Harold Funk for a lifetime of dedication to the cause of peace. Both Christine and Harold have spent their whole lives working for a peaceful world and continue to do so to this day as much as humanely possible, given their ages. Both also are founding members of the Boundary Peace Initiative and continue to attend most events and actions locally. The meeting was treated to a heartfelt a cappella rendition of a traditional Doukhobor song of peace and reverence for all Creation. The next conference of the coalition will take place in the West Kootenays in April 2019.

Previous story
FortisBC pleas with customers to reduce natural gas usage
Next story
Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Just Posted

Boundary Peace Initiative hosts conference in Grand Forks

The conference featured Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Christina Lake teacher recognized for excellence in education

The provincial music teachers’ award is “a huge honour.”

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Industry Training Authority connects apprentices, employers

The Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 15

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

The shelter, put on by Abbotsford’s 5 and 2 Ministries, became the first 50-plus shelter last year

13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Most Read