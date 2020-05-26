Boundary non-profits now eligible for emergency funds

Local charities can apply to get grants from the $40,000 pot, managed by the Phoenix Foundation

Non-profits and community organizations in the Boundary can now access emergency federal funds to help them adapt their delivery of support services amid COVID-19.

Last week, the federal government dispersed its $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund to the Red Cross, United Way and Community Foundations of Canada. At the local Boundary level, the Phoenix Foundation will be managing $40,000 meant to support local community groups.

The $350 million from the federal government was announced in April to help ease concerns voiced from non-profit groups in Canada that feared a loss in revenue due to layoffs and an economic downturn. Estimates from Imagine Canada, a charity that promotes the work other charities do, suggest donations in Canada will decline between $4.2 billion and $6.3 billion, and that between 117,000 and 195,000 workers could be laid off depending on the length of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the federal government, the money can be used to train volunteers, improve home delivery programs and help seniors and people with disabilities.

Eligible projects, as defined by Community Foundations of Canada, must “clearly address a pressing social inclusion or well-being need caused by COVID-19,” be targeted to a vulnerable group (children, seniors, marginalized communities, caregivers, people experiencing homelessness, etc.) and be able to be wrapped up by March 2021.

Applicants may also use the funding to cover some expenses tied to a particular project, such as operational costs like insurance, leases and data collection.

Gary Smith, president of the Phoenix Foundation, said that funds applied for through the Emergency Community Support Fund will be dispersed swiftly and applicants won’t have to go through the traditional application process for a Phoenix grant.

“It’s not about the person applying, waiting for the application to be vetted, and then waiting for a check in the mail,” he said. “It’s something we can deliver immediately.”

Applications for the grant take about 20 minutes to fill out, and can be accessed through the Phoenix Foundation’s website: phoenix-foundation.ca. Applicants should expect a response within a week of submitting their request. The closing date for applications is July 27.

