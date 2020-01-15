Boundary looks to address poverty across region through B.C. grant

The RDKB board will vote on whether to apply to the provincial grant in late January

Every west-end area of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary sits above the provincial average of households below the low-income measure, which is 15.5 per cent, province-wide. The LIM-AT (Low-income measure, after tax) is determined by Statistics Canada by calculating the spending power of a household, based on its size and income. While the agency says that LIM-AT is not a “poverty line,” it is a way to identify “those who are substantially worse off than average.” Source: Statistics Canada, 2016 census (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Across the Boundary, when issues related to poverty, housing and food security crop up, local social services and governments have often been tasked with cobbling together solutions. Now, with a potential provincial grant, Boundary directors of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) are planning to investigate causes and solutions to some of the region’s unique challenges to tackle them in a more comprehensive way.

At a Boundary Community Development Committee meeting last week, Phoenix Foundation president Gary Smith presented west-end RDKB directors with a route that he said will help understand particular issues at play in the Boundary, through the development of a poverty reduction strategy, and subsequent projects to implement the strategy.

“Given that the feds released Canada’s first poverty reduction strategy in the fall,” Smith said, “which was followed then by the province, I think it’s just an opportune time to take advantage of [funding available].”

B.C.’s provincial report set a target of reducing overall poverty by one quarter and child poverty by half, by 2024.

The Boundary area is eligible for up to $100,000 in funding for the study, which could dovetail with a housing needs assessment currently underway. Once the study is complete, the region will then have access to provincial funding to implement specific projects that were highlighted.

Across the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), which spans from the Columbia river dams east of Trail to Big White in the west, every single jurisdiction on the west side of the Paulson Pass sits below the median income level for the region as a whole.

The Lower Columbia area of B.C., essentially the east end of the RDKB including Trail and Rossland, produced its own poverty reduction strategy in 2017 with grant money from the Columbia Basin Trust, Teck, a local credit union and other non-profits. In it, authors highlighted key metrics in housing, food security, health, social and community services, learning and development and the local economy that they would track and address through particular initiatives and programs.

Among the study’s conclusions for housing, for example, were goals focused on making concerted efforts to conduct “a regular homelessness count” and actively target land and money to develop residences. The study also recommended eliminating public transit fares for people who live in households below the low-income measure, and to “encourage retention of [Early Childhood Education] workers by advocating for living wages […].”

