Boundary District Arts Council folds amid financial questions

The last board took over in November and could not find receipts for $8,000 in spending

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society, which put on Mamma Mia! last winter, was one of the members of the Boundary District Arts Council. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Arts organizations across the region will no longer have easy access to event and project grants through a local society, after the Boundary District Arts Council officially folded on June 30. Member organizations voted unanimously to dissolve the society last month amid questions around the past board’s handling of the organization’s finances.

After an entirely new board took over last November, they realized that $8,000 of a provincial grant intended for an Indigenous culture camp was payed out to a previous director and family member, but no receipt evidence of the original expenditures were provided.

The memos on the cheques indicate that the payments were for “cultural camp,” “cultural camp facilities” and “cultural camp supplies.” Documents suggest that the camp was to happen in July or August 2018 but no evidence was provided to prove that the event was held.

“We thought we could save it,” said Deb Baker, a director-at-large with the society as of June 30, “but then we saw the finances.” Baker and BDAC’s final board took over in November, after she said the previous directors went largely silent in the months leading up to the change.

Without being able to account for the $8,000, BDAC would have been unable to apply for future grants from the province. Therefore, said Baker, it was in the membership’s interest to dissolve the society and have an entirely separate organization start fresh under a new name, with new governance structures and a board with a clean slate.

The remaining cash in the organization’s bank account is to be dispersed between its members, among them Gallery 2, the Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society, fire dancers Lumosity and other arts groups in the region.

The original print version of this story falsely stated that Deb Baker was BDAC’s president when it folded. She was not, but rather was occupying a director-at-large position.