Boundary Central Secondary School grads prepare for ceremonies

After two years of pandemic, the class of 2022 is excited to have a traditional event

BCSS grads Tyler Elsom (centre) and Courtney Best (right) at last year’s grad parade in 2021. Photo: Facebook/Boundary Central Secondary

BCSS (Boundary Central Secondary School) is preparing for graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022.

This year’s ceremony will take place in-person on Saturday, June 11 at Midway Expo Arena, beginning at 11 a.m.

The return to a traditional ceremony is much-anticipated after two years of distanced commencements.

Principal Bo Macfarlane said that in Midway grad is a community event.

“Even with 35 grads, we’ll still have 400 people come,” Macfarlane said. “We get people from all walks of life who have known these kids. So it’s very much a community gathering here in the West Boundary.”

Leading up to the ceremony grads will participate in a ‘dry grad lock-in’ for a night of activities and games. The school is also hosting a prom for students on June 4.

Macfarlane said the class of 2022 has shown determination in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ve showed tremendous resiliency to come through. We have a number of kids going off to university, to college. They’ve still managed to have a positive high school experience and are off to a bright future.”

