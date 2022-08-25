File photo (Jill Hayward photo)

Gang of turkeys attacks B.C. man, breaking both his hips and a finger

RCMP told the birds are scheduled to ‘receive the death penalty for their crimes’

A Shuswap man was seriously injured after being attacked by a rooster and turkeys.

On July 28, Chase RCMP was asked to check on the well-being of someone at a home in Celista. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been attacked by some angry birds. The man had already received medical attention.

His injuries included two broken hips, a broken finger and multiple lacerations.

Police were told that the birds in question have already been scheduled to receive the “death penalty for their crimes,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

It is not known if implicated turkeys will be served at this Thanksgiving dinner.

READ MORE: Driver frightened by pursuer after ‘common driving error’ on Highway 1 near Chase

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsTurkey

Previous story
Four of seven wildfires put out near Nelson
Next story
B.C. private clinics received $393M in government contracts over the last 6 years: report

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson spoke at a grand opening for the new Balfour ferry terminal improvements on Aug. 25. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Renovated Kootenay Lake ferry terminals open, receive mixed reviews

A skimmer plane is seen above Nelson on Wednesday as it dove toward Kootenay Lake for water. Photo: Tyler Harper
Four of seven wildfires put out near Nelson

A skimmer plane flies by the Nelson Bridge before reloading water out of Kootenay Lake. Planes are fighting a fire southwest of Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Lightning starts 7 small fires south of Nelson

Hlookoff Logging has been fined $6,500+ from WorkSafeBC after a worker was seriously injured at a harvesting operation in Park Siding. Photo: Unsplash
West Kootenay logging company fined $6,500 for unsafe practices