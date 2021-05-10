The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)

The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)

Booming year ahead, says Kootenay Association of Realtors

Strong real estate sales continue throughout Kootenays

Residential real estate sales in the Kootenays continued their year-long rise according to the latest statistics released by the Kootenay Association of Realtors (KAR).

KAR reports 417 residential unit sales in April 2021, a rise of 259 per cent from the same time last year. Average prices were up 34.4 per cent to $443, 274, and the total sales volume was $194.8 million at 383 per cent rise over April of 2020.

KAR President Chuck Bennett says that real estate transaction processes have evolved through the pandemic, the end result of which is both sellers and buyers get through the process in the simplest way possible.

“Add that to the current demand, and we get a scenario that’s conducive for all parties venturing into the Kootenay real estate market, ” Bennett said.

“The region has always been a lucrative proposition for buyers who are looking for more value for their money spent in real estate. Due to the current demand, we’re selling new listings as soon as they come up, and often with multiple offers. This has made sellers approach the current situation with positivity, and many find this to be the perfect time to enter the market. This may be one reason why 2021 year-to-date has seen more listings added than any of the last 5 years. Even though the market may get slower in the coming days due to buyer fatigue, 2021 will still be the best year for Kootenay real estate in a long time.”

READ: Strong Kootenay real estate market continues; new listings rising

READ: Residential sales volume in Kootenay real estate continues its record-breaking run


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected bird strike grounds Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.
Next story
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Just Posted

Five-year-old Bayne Krause poses for a photo with his mom Marianne. Bayne’s shirt reads, ‘I have Cystic Fibrosis. Help keep me healthy, please social distance.’ Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks mom promotes awareness of cystic fibrosis

Marianne Krause wants people to know what it’s like for her five-year-old son to live with CF

Police are cautioning drivers to keep a sharp eye on the road after a Fruitvale man hit and killed an elk along Highway 2A near Trail. The driver was reported to be uninjured, though the car was significantly damaged. Photo: Nick Fewings on Unsplash
Heads up for wildlife warn police after crash with elk on West Kootenay highway

The accident happened in the early morning hours of April 30

The higher elevation melt is getting underway as rivers such as Mark Creek in Kimberley are running faster. Paul Rodgers file
Snow packs down just below normal in East and West Kootenay

The West Kootenay in particular had below normal precipitation in April

Polluters dumped this fridge, full of rotting food, on Volcanic Creek Road Wednesday, May. 5, according to Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky. Photo: Submitted
Investigators calling on public’s help after fridge dumped in rural Grand Forks

The incident followed a well-established pattern, said Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)
Booming year ahead, says Kootenay Association of Realtors

Strong real estate sales continue throughout Kootenays

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike grounds Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

Most Read